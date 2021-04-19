Zoe Wees Shares Emotive Single “Ghost” Off Upcoming Debut

Breakout star Zoe Wees shared “Ghost,” an emotive original song from her debut EP, Golden Wings, which will be released on May 21 via Capitol Records.

Download / stream “Ghost” here.

Fans who pre-order the EP, available here, will instantly receive “Ghost” plus her first two singles – “Control” and “Girls Like Us,” which have amassed over half a billion global streams combined.

“‘Ghost’ was written about letting someone get too close, even if you know they can hurt you,” explains Zoe Wees. “It’s about the feeling of being vulnerable to that person in a way that could basically destroy your life. It was written in one of my first writing sessions, so it feels special to release it.”