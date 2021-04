Buried (Short Film)

Struck with fear and paranoia, a man tries to take back his mistake.

Man – Matty McMahon

Director/Director of Photography/Editor – Zachariah Haske

Written by – Zac Cooper

Story by – Zac Cooper & Zachariah Haske

1ST AC – Jordan Viehe

2nd AC – Jayden Hesselink

Color – Conner Jones

Production Design – Heather Watson

Sound/Mix – Shelby Watson

Score – Joseph Denny

Grips – Alex Rodgers, Conner Jones, Erik Thein, Jordan Viehe, Nathan Wagner

SPECIAL THANKS:

Leah Winger

Sam & Hollis Hoffman

Carl & Donna Chezem

David Friedrich

Beck’s Hybrids

Think Ahead Studios