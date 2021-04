Content Guidelines (Short Film)

A Dark Comedy about a YouTube prank that goes horribly wrong.

Director / Editor: Omid Shabkhiz

Writer: Denise Kulawik

Cinematographer: Alex Pollini

Assistant Director: Cedric StClair

Music: Ryan Spratt

Loading...

Cast:

Peter Banifaz — Tony

Jacob Womack — Kev

Jeremiah Benjamin — Truck Driver

Stephen Brown — Sheriff

Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10227724/

Winner – Best Short Film – NYC Indie Film Fest (2020)

Winner – Best Dark Comedy – Golden State Film Festival (2020)

Winner – Best Dark Comedy – Indie X Film Fest (2019)

Nominated – Best Short Film – Orlando Film Festival (2019)

Semi Finalist – Los Angeles Cine Fest (2019)

Selected – Lift-Off Film Festival, Los Angeles (2019)

Selected – Santa Monica International Film Festival (2019)

Selected – Malibu Film Festival (2020)

Selected – North Hollywood Cinefest (2020)