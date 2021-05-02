Sometimes I Wonder – Short Film

Written & Directed by Theo Le Sourd
Featuring: Pauline Abram
Voice-Over: Cassandra Due
Cinematographer: Sachi Bahra
Producer: Jacob Gottlieb
Editor: Theo Le Sourd
Music: Csisterna
Sound Designer: Raphaël Ajuelos
Color Grading: Josh Bohoskey
Post-producer: Evan Bauer
Kodak
The Mill
The Sodium Ranch
Metropolis Post
NYCC
Thank you: Zach Sullivan, Carly Smith, Paige Melkerson, Angourie Rice, Sophie & Philippe Le Sourd, The Bahra Family, Natasha Le Sourd, Maggie Broders, Jack Rizzo, Hailey Chitembar, Ian Bostick
Format. 16mm & 35mm
Director’s Library: directorslibrary.com/04/2021/latest/short-films/narrative-fiction/sometimes-i-wonder/