E! Greenlights Return of Iconic "The Soup"

E! has just announced that the network will serve fresh new episodes of its long-running, legendary franchise, “The Soup,” hosted by comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta. Premiering in early 2020, the evolved and supercharged series will feature Catta-Preta’s irreverent sense of humor and sharp point-of-view on the entertainment world. From the hottest new series, to the latest O-M-G reality tv moments, to the best viral videos, plus everything in between, Catta-Preta is a “souper” fan who will catch viewers up on what they’ve missed and offer hilarious commentary on the most talked about pop culture moments.

“We’re excited to bring this beloved franchise back to the network, with a new take on an old favorite,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Production and Development, Oxygen & Production, E!. “Jade’s quick wit and keen observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop culture landscape delivered in a way that only ‘The Soup’ can.”

Jade Catta-Preta is a Brazilian-born comic and actress working in Los Angeles, New York and Brazil. She performs at comedy clubs all over the country both in English and Portuguese. Her credits include MTV’s Girl Code and Punk’d, Comedy Central’s @Midnight and guest roles on Modern Family and The Jim Gaffigan Show.

Premiering in 1991 as “Talk Soup,” the show launched the careers of hosts Greg Kinnear (“Talk Soup” host 1991–1995), John Henson (“Talk Soup” host 1995–1999), Hal Sparks (“Talk Soup” host 1999–2000) and Aisha Tyler (“Talk Soup” host 2001–2002). Re-launched as “The Soup” in 2004 with host Joel McHale, the series solidified its place in the pop culture zeitgeist as a take-no-prisoners comedy series with a total of 3329 episodes to date.

“The Soup” is produced by Mission Control with Sue Murphy, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian serving as Executive Producers.