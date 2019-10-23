Goblin Slayer Season 1 Gets Digital Release

The popular series Goblin Slayer gets the digital treatment for the first season with a Limited Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital combo pack that contains all 12 episodes of the anime directed by Takaharu Ozaki housed in a rigid box which includes 6 art cards and an art book.

The first season will be released on October 29th, 2019 and fans can pre-order from Funimation here.

The Adventurer’s Guild thinks goblins are low rank fodder; something for trainees to handle. But one silver ranked adventurer sees goblins differently—as monsters to be driven back to their caves.

Normally handling the dirty work alone, Goblin Slayer meets a porcelain ranked priestess who’s eager to help him out. And with a recent increase in goblin attacks, he’ll need all the help he can get.

Special Features include:

Disc 1 – Goblin Slayer Season One:

Goblin Slayer: Tabletop Talk

Episode 11 Commentary

Textless Songs