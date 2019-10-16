Marvel's Runaways: Hispanic Heritage Month

There is power in representation. Members from the cast of #MarvelsRunaways discuss what #HispanicHeritageMonth means to them.

For those unfamiliar with the storyline, The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.