Piper (Alexa Swinton) has been having strange visions — a door, leading to a large staircase. Finally she is able to go up the stairs, and finds Richard Kindred (guest star Terry O’Quinn) waiting for her. He says he’s created this place where just the two of them can talk.

From ‘RDZ9021,’ season 1, episode 5 of Emergence. Watch Emergence TUESDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.