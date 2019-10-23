Scariest Monsters on Victor and Valentino

Between the undead soccer player, a pair of wolf-like cadejos, Matlazihua, la lechuza, and a terrifying tzitzimime we couldn’t possibly choose the scariest monster in Victor and Valentino, so we collected them all! Who do you think is the scariest?

Victor and Valentino is a supernatural, adventure-comedy about two half-brothers who spend the summer with their grandma in a town called Monte Macabre, a mysterious place where the myths and legends of Latin American folklore come to life. There’s never a dull moment for the mischievous Victor and responsible Valentino as they discover even a game of soccer can become a supernatural adventure.