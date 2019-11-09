'Shinra vs Dr. Giovanni' Fire Force (SimulDub Clip)

Shinra is in for a surprise as he tries to escape his pursuer.

Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.