Vin Ethanol's New Friend on Ben 10

When Ben sees Vin Ethanol impressed with Kevin’s automotive know-how, Ben’s jealousy has him convinced that he has to out-do Kevin before the older boy influences Vin to embrace his bad-guy side at a charity race.

Ben 10 introduces fun-loving, 10-year-old, Ben Tennyson, his cousin Gwen and Grandpa Max, as they travel the country during summer vacation in their trusty RV. Once Ben finds the Omnitrix, a mysterious watch-like device that transforms him into 10 different heroic aliens, a world of extraterrestrial superpowers opens up. Ben 10 is produced by Cartoon Network Studios and created and executive produced by Man of Action Entertainmean.