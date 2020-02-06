1950s Era Thriller ‘The Vast Of Night’ Coming to Prime Video

In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown.

Written by James Montague and Craig W. Sanger, directed by Andrew Patterson. The Vast Of Night is coming soon to theaters and Prime Video.