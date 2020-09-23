Aaron Sorkin’s Star-Studded Netflix Original “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Adds Full Trailer

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard.

The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Written and directed by Academy Award-Winner Aaron Sorkin and starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton and more.