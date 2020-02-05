Al Franken Discusses Trump, Health Care & Impeachment on Kimmel

Al talks about the Iowa Caucuses, watching the State of the Union, what Trump is trying to do to the Affordable Care Act, texting with former Senate colleagues during the impeachment trial, the crazy way he met Donald Trump in NY, and his podcast.
