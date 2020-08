Amazon Prime Video Releases August 2020

Find everything that will be available to stream on Amazon Prime in August 2020.

August 1

Movies

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Series

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3

Movies

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5

Movies

Arkansas (2020)

August 6

Movies

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7

Series

Jessy & Nessy – Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 10

Movies

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 14

Movies

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

Series

World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 18

Movies

The Cup (2012)

August 21

Movies

Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original Movie

“Beverly Hillbillies” cast: Max Baer, Irene Ryan, Donna Douglas and Buddy Ebsen, Granny, Ellie Mae and Jed Clampett.

Series

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22

Movies

The Legion (2020)

August 28

Specials

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – Amazon Original Special

August 31

Movies

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)