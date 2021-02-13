“America’s Most Wanted” Teaser: Catching America’s Most Dangerous Fugitives

Loading...

One of television’s most iconic series, America’s Most Wanted, returns to FOX with an all-new season beginning in March. Each week, Vargas will ask for viewers’ help as she breaks down cases from the show’s new headquarters, consulting with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI, U.S. Marshall’s Office, and Secret Service.

Returning at a time when social media and technology loom large in the public consciousness, America’s Most Wanted will offer a unique and urgent opportunity for viewers to be armchair detectives by helping law enforcement solve some of the toughest cases.

Don’t miss the return of America’s Most Wanted, Monday March 15th only on FOX.