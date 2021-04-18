Apple Lands Documentary Feature “Fathom” – premiering June 25th on Apple TV+

Loading...

Apple announced that it has landed the global rights to the awe-inspiring documentary feature film “Fathom,” which will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on June 25.

Directed and photographed by Drew Xanthopoulos (“The Sensitives”), “Fathom” follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication. The documentary film uniquely reveals a deep commitment and reverence to the scientific process and the universal human need to seek answers about the world around us. From hypothesis to groundbreaking experiences in the field, “Fathom” showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries.

“Fathom” is produced by Sandbox Films, Impact Partners, Walking Upstream Pictures, BackAllie Entertainment and Hidden Candy. The film is produced by Emmy Award winner Megan Gilbride (“Tower”) and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Andrea Meditch (“Grizzly Man”), Emmy Award nominee Jessica Harrop (“Follow This”), Greg Boustead (“Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds”) and Emmy Award winner Josh Braun (“Wild Wild Country”).

