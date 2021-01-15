Apple TV+ Adds “For All Mankind” Season 2 Trailer

Loading...

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.

Landing on the moon didn’t end the space race. It raised the stakes. Catch up on Season 1 now before the premiere on February 19.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour. Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi serve as executive producers.

Song: “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics http://apple.co/SweetDreams