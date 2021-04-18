Static Multimedia community

Apple TV+ Shares “Tiny World” Behind The Scenes Filming Inside...

Apple TV+ Shares “Tiny World” Behind The Scenes Filming Inside the Reef

Watch the all-new season of the Apple Original docuseries.

Down in Australia, underwater photographers reveal how they were able to record tiny heroes defending their coral homes during the making of Tiny World Season 2.

Narrated by Paul Rudd, this docuseries showcases nature’s lesser-known tiny heroes. Spotlighting small creatures and the extraordinary things they do to survive, each episode is filled with surprising stories and spectacular cinematography.

