Apple TV+ Shares Trailer for “Fathom”

Watch as Dr. Michelle Fournet and Dr. Ellen Garland journey to opposite hemispheres on an undertaking as colossal as their humpback whale subjects—deciphering the complex communication of whales to uncover a culture in the oceans older than humankind.

Add Fathom, an Apple Original documentary, to your Up Next. https://apple.co/_Fathom​

A Sandbox Films, Impact Partners, Walking Upstream Pictures, BackAllie Entertainment and Hidden Candy film.

Directed by Drew Xanthopoulos (“The Sensitives”)

Produced by Emmy Award winner Megan Gilbride (“Tower”)

Executive produced by Emmy Award winners Andrea Meditch (“Grizzly Man”) & Josh Braun (“Wild Wild Country”), Emmy Award nominee Jessica Harrop (“Follow This”), and Greg Boustead (“Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds”).