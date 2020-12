Sponsor Loading...

Family is who you make it.

After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together—and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie’s past threatens to ruin his new life and family. Coming exclusively to Apple TV+ on January 29. https://apple.co/Palmer

Listen to “Redemption”, a new original single from Nathaniel Rateliff now on Apple Music.