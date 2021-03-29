ARROW Video Announces April Lineup

Loading...

ARROW Video announces their April 2021 lineup of their new subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada and the UK.

Head over to ARROW to start your 30 day free trial. Subscriptions are available for $4.99 monthly or $49.99 yearly.

The April lineup is anchored by the April 19 release of Justin McConnell’s Clapboard Jungle. “An insightful and engaging look at the trials and tribulations of indie genre filmmaking” (Daily Dead), Clapboard Jungle follows filmmaker Justin McConnell through five years of getting his latest feature off the ground, warts and all.





McConnell enlisted an impressive number of directors and producers to share their ups and downs, including Guillermo del Toro, Mick Garris, Paul Schrader, Lloyd Kaufman, George Romero, Frank Henenlotter, Heather Buckley, Jovanka Vuckovic, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Travis Stevens, Izzy Lee and Graham Skipper, among others. Clapboard Jungle streams on ARROW in the US and the UK, while only the extras for the feature will be available in Canada.

ARROW Stories will be home to a host of over 50 exclusive extras for Clapboard Jungle, including short films, deleted scenes almost 30 extended interviews with filmmakers.

April 1 will see the arrival of Justin McConnell’s Skull World, Death Has Blue Eyes, Switchblade Sisters and ARROW heads to Japan for the Takeshi Kitano Collection, featuring Violent Cop and Boiling Point.

April 5 ARROW Essentials: Westerns will debut with Django and Django, Prepare a Coffin as focus releases.

April 9 sticks to the behind-the-scenes theme with Keeping it Reel, documentaries that take audiences behind the curtain of making and releasing indie genre films, home grown horror and more. Titles include: VHS Lives!, Nightmares in Red White and Blue and That Guy Dick Miller.

April 12 serves up gristle and gore on the menu as ARROW debuts Bad Meat and Slaughterhouse alongside a collection of early shorts from Clapboard Jungle director Justin McConnell featuring Damned Selfie, Open Invitation and Cat, Lover.

April 16 brings audiences Marina Sargenti’s demonic Mirror Mirror and a second collection of shorts – Do you See What I See? and Soul Contact – from Justin McConnell.

Also coming in April: Video Nasties: Moral Panic, Censorship and Videotape and Video Tape Nasties: Draconian Days.

Visit https://www.arrow-player.com for subscriptions and more details.