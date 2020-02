Set 40 years in the future when the solar system is the world’s oyster, Avenue 5 follows the captain and crew of a luxury space cruise ship as they navigate disgruntled passengers and unexpected events after experiencing technical difficulties onboard. Created by Veep’s Armando Iannucci, the series stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, and Zach Woods.

Avenue 5 airs Sundays at 10 pm on HBO.