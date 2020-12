Sponsor Loading...

Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable “Mother of the Blues”. Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play.

Viola Davis transforms into the legendary “Mother of the Blues” in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Now streaming on Netflix.

About

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

On: Netflix

Director: George C. Wolfe

Starring: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo

Genre: Drama, Music