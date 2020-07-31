Blu-ray Deals – July 31st

This week features a variety of goodies from Amazon, the WBShop, Target and Best Buy.

Friends: The Complete Series

All the laughs, all the loves, all the lattes – all yours! Settle in with the hilarious and acclaimed series about a family based on friendship. Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross were always there for each other. Now they’re here for you in the complete 10-season set of the original broadcast episodes.

Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer

WB Shop – $112.99 REG $157.00





Legend of Korra: The Complete Series

The spirit of the Avatar lives on in the complete series of The Legend of Korra! Relive every moment from all four books. From meeting Avatar Korra, a teenage girl from the Southern Water Tribe, in book one, to opening the spirit portal and entering a new age where spirits and mankind coexist in books two and three, to embarking on a journey of self-discovery and restoring balance to the Earth Kingdom in book four, you won’t want to miss a second of air, earth, water and firebending in this complete collection!

Target – $26.39 REG $32.99





Airplane! – 40th Anniversary

This spoof of the Airport series of disaster movies relies on ridiculous sight gags, groan-inducing dialogue, and deadpan acting — a comedy style that would be imitated for the next 20 years. Airplane! pulls out all the clichés.

Directed by: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker

Starring: Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Lloyd Bridges, Leslie Nielsen, Robert Stack

Best Buy – $14.99 REG $16.99





Jurassic World

Twenty-two years ago, John Hammond envisioned a theme park where guests could experience the thrill of witnessing actual dinosaurs. Today, Jurassic World welcomes tens of thousands of visitors, but something ferocious lurks behind the park’s attractions: a genetically modified dinosaur with savage capabilities.

Directed by: Colin Trevorrow

Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

Amazon – $7.96 REG $19.98





La La Land

The story of Mia, an aspiring actress Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Directed by: Damien Chazelle

Starring: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling

Target – $5.00 Reg $10.00