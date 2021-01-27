Loading...

No dog, no breed, no behavior is unfixable for Cali K9’s Jas Leverette. Follow the Oakland dog trainer as he works with a range of canines and owners.

Canine Intervention follows renowned Oakland dog trainer, Jas Leverette, as he runs one of the top dog training facilities in California. Cali K9 works with all breeds and are confident in being able to correct any type of behavior issue. There is no dog they can’t help and they’ve never turned a dog away. Using his unique training methods and techniques, each episode will feature Jas as he works with a variety of dogs and their owners to fix their obedience and behavior issues.

