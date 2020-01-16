Caught on Tape – Criterion Channel Teaser

Trust no one in these anxiety-inducing tales of surveillance, wiretapping, and paranoia run amok. While New Hollywood auteurs like Francis Ford Coppola, Alan J. Pakula, and Brian De Palma channeled Watergate-era unease into nerve-twisting thrillers like THE CONVERSATION and BLOW OUT, European filmmakers have used the theme of surveillance to explore complex webs of human connection, as seen in Krzysztof Kieślowski’s acclaimed final film THREE COLORS: RED, Jean-Jacques Beineix’s ultra-stylish art-house smash DIVA, and Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Oscar-winning espionage drama THE LIVES OF OTHERS.

