Check out Redbox for Halloween Movies

This year’s Halloween customer panel question: “What is your favorite movie to watch during the Halloween season?”
Asked of 845 engaged Redbox customers between 9/15/2020 and 9/27/2020.
-
1. Hocus Pocus
2. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
3. Halloween (1978)
4. The Nightmare Before Christmas
5. Ghostbusters (1984)
According to the Redbox Movie Experts…
Top 10 Horror Movies for Halloween
-
1. Halloween (1978)
2. The Exorcist
3.It (2017)
4. The Conjuring
5. The Shining
6. Scream
7. Get Out
8. Psycho
9. The Blair Witch Project
10. 28 Days Later
Top 10 Family Movies For Halloween
-
1. Hocus Pocus
2. Beetlejuice
3. The Nightmare Before Christmas
4. Coco
5. The Addams Family (1991)
6. It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
7. Ghostbusters (1984)
8. Coraline
9. Casper
10. Hotel Transylvania
Movie Night Madness
Redbox has the newest releases and classic family and horror movies just in time for Halloween. Visit www.redbox.com/halloween to see the complete list.
- New releases at the Box and On Demand include: The Invisible Man, The Hunt, It: Chapter 2, Zombieland: Double Tap, Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, You Should Have Left, Antebellum (Premium Rental On Demand) and more!
- Stream and scream! Horror classics On Demand include: Halloween (1978), The Shining, Scream, Psycho, The Exorcist, Pet Sematary, Poltergeist and more!
- Family favorites at the Box and On Demand include: Hocus Pocus, Scoob!, Beetlejuice, Hotel Transylvania series, The Addams Family, Casper, Coraline and more!