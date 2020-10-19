Check out Redbox for Halloween Movies

This year’s Halloween customer panel question: “What is your favorite movie to watch during the Halloween season?”

Asked of 845 engaged Redbox customers between 9/15/2020 and 9/27/2020.

1. Hocus Pocus 2. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown 3. Halloween (1978) 4. The Nightmare Before Christmas 5. Ghostbusters (1984)

According to the Redbox Movie Experts…

Top 10 Horror Movies for Halloween

1. Halloween (1978) 2. The Exorcist 3.It (2017) 4. The Conjuring 5. The Shining 6. Scream 7. Get Out 8. Psycho 9. The Blair Witch Project 10. 28 Days Later

Top 10 Family Movies For Halloween

1. Hocus Pocus 2. Beetlejuice 3. The Nightmare Before Christmas 4. Coco 5. The Addams Family (1991) 6. It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown 7. Ghostbusters (1984) 8. Coraline 9. Casper 10. Hotel Transylvania

Movie Night Madness

Redbox has the newest releases and classic family and horror movies just in time for Halloween. Visit www.redbox.com/halloween to see the complete list.