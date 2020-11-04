Christmas Spoof Comedy ‘Cup of Cheer’ Streaming Soon

Cup of Cheer follows Mary, a big city journalist who heads off to her charming hometown of Snowy Heights to write an article about the town’s world famous Christmas cheer. But upon (literally) running into the grumpy but endearing Chris, the owner of Cup of Cheer, Mary learns that his charming hot cocoa shop is going to be shut down on Christmas Eve. And it’s her ex boyfriend that’s shutting it down. Using her big city smarts and her Christmas cheer, Mary unites the town in an effort to save Cup of Cheer, and to save Christmas.







This ridiculous, laugh-out-loud-funny satire of every cheesy Christmas movie you’ve ever seen is coming to Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, and VOD November 6th.