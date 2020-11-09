David E. Kelly’s ‘Big Sky’ Premieres on ABC

Storyteller David E. Kelly (“Big Little Lies”) presents a series about private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe. Big Sky premieres Tuesday at 10|9c on ABC.