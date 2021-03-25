Dax Shepard Launches New Podcast “Nurture vs. Nurture” with Psychologist Dr. Wendy Mogel

Loading...

Dax Shepard, actor and producer of the popular podcast “Armchair Expert,” has launched a new weekly podcast titled “Nurture vs. Nurture” under Armchair Umbrella with clinical psychologist and New York Times best-selling author, Dr. Wendy Mogel.

Bringing forty years of experience and a specialty in children’s self-reliance, resilience, accountability and exuberance, Dr. Wendy sits down with a different set of parents for a therapy session each week. The intimate, informative podcast invites listeners to go on another family’s journey and to receive practical advice along the way. Wendy proves that, perhaps counterintuitively, there is nothing more universal than our specificity.

“Where else could I dive so freely into candor, humor and reason?” said Dr. Wendy. “Joining this team’s hive of playful intelligence is an honor and a delight! My mission is the protection and promotion of self-reliance, resilience, accountability and exuberance in children.”

Each episode will also introduce listeners to a foreign word that is untranslatable into English in order to enhance our minds and vocabularies on parenthood, family and communication with those we love the most.

Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” is a regular podcast that features in-depth interviews with celebrities, artists, and journalists. As an actor, Shepard is known for his role as Crosby Braverman on “Parenthood” and also recently had a prominent role in Netflix’s series “The Ranch.” Shepard has also starred in films like Without A Paddle, Employee of the Month, Hit And Run, CHiPs – the latter two of which he also wrote and directed.