DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season Goes Digital This September

The fate of the world is in their hands as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season on Blu-ray and DVD on September 22, 2020.

Suit up for all 15 captivating one-hour episodes from the fifth season, plus enjoy the epic extra content including a post-production featurette, deleted scenes and a gag reel. A limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths episodes will be available exclusively for fans who purchase the Blu-ray.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow follows a group of misfit heroes as they fight, talk, and sing their way through protecting the timeline from aberrations, anomalies, and anything else that threatens to mess with history. After saving the world via the power of song and themed entertainment in last season’s finale, the Legends are major celebrities. Some struggle with the transition from lovable losers to A-list stars, while others start letting fame go to their heads. When a documentary crew decides to film the Legends in action, distracting them from their original mission, Astra Logue frees history’s most notorious villains from Hell in a bid for power. It’s up to the Legends to forgo fame and stop these reanimated souls (who they quickly dub “Encores”) from wreaking havoc on the timeline, whether it’s Rasputin popping out of his coffin and trying to become an immortal tsar or Marie Antoinette (and her head) turning the French Revolution into a deadly, non-stop party.





With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1.Featuring all 15 episodes from the fifth season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).

SPECIAL FEATURES

• Deleted Scenes

• DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Post Production Theater (featurette)

• Gag Reel

*Special Features are subject to change.

BLU-RAY BONUS DISC

• All Five Epic Episodes of the DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths from Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

• Special Features:

• Crisis Past and Present: Kevin Conroy Bat Legend

• Crisis on Infinite Earths: The Architects Return

• Crisis Past and Present – Superman vs. Superman

• Characters in Crisis: Pariah

• Crisis Management

• Character in Crisis: The Anti-Monitor

15 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

1. Crisis on Infinite Earths: Hour Five

2. Meet The Legends

3. Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me

4. Slay Anything

5. A Head of Her Time

6. Mortal Khanbat

7. Mr. Parker’s Cul-de-Sac

8. Romeo V Juliet: Dawn of Justness

9. Zari, Not Zari

10. The Great British Fake Off

11. Ship Broken

12. Freaks & Greeks

13. I Am Legends

14. The One Where We’re Trapped on TV

15. Swan Thong

DIGITAL

The fifth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is also currently available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. A Digital Copy is also included with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs (available in the U.S.) for redemption and cloud storage.