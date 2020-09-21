Disney+ Drops “WandaVision” Trailer with A Few Surprises

Disney+ has released the first trailer for much anticipated Marvel series WandaVision. Unfortunately, there’s still no official date, but rest assured this series is shaping up to look very interesting. Let’s see if it can match the popularity of Favreau’s Mandalorian.

Marvel Studios’ captivating new series WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.