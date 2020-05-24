Elon Musk And Jay Leno Hop In The 2021 Tesla Cybertruck

Watch as Elon Musk and Jay Leno go for a joy ride in the 2021 Tesla Cybertruck + more bonus sneaks! Then, catch an all new episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” Wednesday at 10P ET on CNBC.

Hosted by legendary comedian and “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno, the series explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he’s exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won’t get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.