E!’s “Daily Pop” Listings: April 19 – April 23

Loading...

Hosted by pop culture personalities Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester, the program delivers fun, insightful and relatable conversations centered around the biggest, most fascinating pop culture stories of the day. “Daily Pop” airs weekdays at 11:00am ET/PT on E! – online at https://www.eonline.com/shows/daily_pop.

Monday, April 19 – Academy Awards Week kicks off today with “Vanderpump Rules’” Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz LIVE in Studio making Oscar-themed cocktails to whip up for the big night!

Tuesday, April 20 – Before Earth Day this Thursday, we look at sustainable fashions with our Fashion Expert Melissa Chataigne LIVE in-studio. Then, our hosts play “Who Said That: Oscars Edition.”

Wednesday, April 21 – Chelsea Clinton joins us to talk about her new podcast which pulls back the curtain on some of the biggest public health challenges of our time, then “Jersey Shore’s” Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino talk about their upcoming baby’s birth, and Amanda Seyfried’s hair stylist Renato Campora show us an Oscars hair glam demo. We then take a look at Best Director Oscar nominee Emerald Fennell’s amazing year between “Promising Young Woman” and “The Crown”.

Thursday, April 22 -– Oscar fashions with StyleCaster’s Contributing Editor Brooke Jaffe on how to dress for an Oscars party inspired by this year’s top films.

Friday, April 23 – Breaking Down the Oscar Categories with Rotten Tomatoes’ Jacqueline Coley LIVE on set!

Saturday April 24 – A Special 10am ET/PT “Daily Pop: Oscars 2021” with Oscar predictions, fashion, and our favorite red carpet moments of all time! We’ll also show you how to throw the ultimate Oscars party, how to do your nails like an Oscar nominee, and we’re testing your pop culture knowledge!

Listings are subject to change.

**Denotes changes or additions.