E!’S “Daily Pop” Listings: May 3 – May 7

Monday, May 3 – Tiffany Haddish on the new season of “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” plus Kristin Cavallari on returning to “The Hills” and how she’s celebrating Mother’s Day, and Relationship Expert Diann Valentine joins us LIVE in studio to talk about Do’s & Don’ts when it comes to your Ex.

Tuesday, May 4 – Superstar John Legend joins us, plus Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on their Mother’s Day plans, and more with our interview with Tiffany Haddish!

Loading...

Wednesday, May 5 – It’s Cinco de Mayo, and one of the top Mexican Chefs in the U.S., Wes Avila, joins us LIVE in studio for a Cinco food and cocktail demo, plus from “Bachelor Nation”, Tayshia Adams looks ahead to celebrating Mother’s Day with her mother Rosario.

Thursday, May 6 – We are celebrating George Clooney’s 60th birthday today! Then, actor (and Mariska Hargitay’s husband) Peter Hermann joins us LIVE to talk about the final season of “Younger”, and our hosts do Eva Longoria’s favorite trampoline workout LIVE on set with Aly Giampolo and Colette Dong from fitness facility The Ness NYC.

Friday, May 7 – Interviewing the cast of “The Hills: New Beginnings” on the new season coming up! International Music Star J Balvin joins us to talk about his new concert movie, and Celebrity DIY Expert Courtney Sixx is LIVE in-studio to show us how to put together a Mother’s Day Brunch

Listings are subject to change.

**Denotes changes or additions.