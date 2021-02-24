Explore The Mystery of “Infinity Train: Book Two” on DVD

Loading...

Every train car is an adventure, and nothing is what you expect! Created by Owen Dennis (former writer and storyboard artist from Cartoon Network’s Emmy-nominated series, “Regular Show”), the critically acclaimed, Infinity Train: Book Two will be released on DVD on May 25, 2021 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Developed through Cartoon Network’s award-winning Global Artists program, Infinity Train’s original short provoked immediate attention, garnering more than 5 million views on its YouTube page to date!

Infinity Train: Book Two follows Mirror Tulip, an escaped reflection from the mirror world, and Jesse Cosay, a 14-year-old jock from Arizona. As the pair finds themselves on the run from the mirror police, themes of identity, friendship and peer pressure arise.

Go on an epic journey with all 10 episodes from the second season and bring home over an hour of bonus features including commentaries, animatics, and an image gallery.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Commentaries

Animatics

Image Gallery

10 EPISODES

The Black Market Car

The Family Tree Car

The Map Car

The Toad Car

The Parasite Car

The Lucky Cat Car

The Mall Car

The Wasteland

The Tape Car

The Number Car

DIGITAL

Infinity Train: Book Two is available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and others.

STREAMING

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, all seasons of Infinity Train are now available exclusively on HBO Max with Infinity Train: Book Four coming soon.