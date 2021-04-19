Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Mexico Races to Netflix

From Universal and DreamWorks Animation, season 4 of the hit Netflix original series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers speeds to Netflix. This season follows the crew to Mexico with special guest stars including Danny Trejo and Paul “Big Show” Wight. Check out 2 heart-pounding clips from this season below!

Inspired by Universal’s blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a secret government agency to take down nefarious crime organizations across the globe. Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is also executive produced by Vin Diesel, Chris Morgan and Neal H. Moritz who also serve as producers on the live-action Fast & Furious franchise.

This season, framed for a crime they didn’t commit, the Spy Racers and Ms. Nowhere embark on a perilous mission to Mexico City to prove their innocence and bring the real culprit to justice. As the team works to uncover the identity of the real villain, they find themselves hunted by the agency’s most unstoppable super-agent who’s hot on their trail.





Clip 1: Ms. Nowhere and the crew infiltrate a masquerade ball to discover why they were framed. But they quickly realize that it takes two to tango in a good fight, but that can be hard when you are fighting ghost agents!









Clip 2: Tony and the crew must navigate through the underground tunnels of Mexico City in an attempt to stop a lava flow that would destroy the city. But the tunnels end up being far more complicated than they could have assumed – will the team be able to steer clear of danger?



