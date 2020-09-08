Static Multimedia community

Static Multimedia

Gothic Novel ‘Rebecca’ Premieres on Netflix

TV & Streaming

Trending

Gothic Novel ‘Rebecca’ Premieres on Netflix

76views
93
10 shares, 93 points

A young newlywed arrives at her husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death.

A modern adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic novel comes to Netflix: starring Armie Hammer, Lily James, and Kristin Scott Thomas. Previously directed by Alfred Hitchcock, the original Rebecca starred Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine and Judith Anderson.

Streaming on Netflix October 21st.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in