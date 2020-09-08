Gothic Novel ‘Rebecca’ Premieres on Netflix

A young newlywed arrives at her husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death.

A modern adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic novel comes to Netflix: starring Armie Hammer, Lily James, and Kristin Scott Thomas. Previously directed by Alfred Hitchcock, the original Rebecca starred Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine and Judith Anderson.

Streaming on Netflix October 21st.