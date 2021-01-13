HBO Documentary Films’ “The Lady and the Dale” Debuts January 31

Sponsor Loading...

This four-part documentary series from Emmy-winning producers Mark and Jay Duplass (“Wild Wild Country,” “Room 104”) traces the audacious story of Elizabeth Carmichael, a larger-than-life entrepreneur who took the world by storm with her promotion of a fuel-efficient, three-wheeled car known as The Dale in the middle of the 1970s oil crisis.

Liz’s promotional zeal thrust her into fierce public and media scrutiny which uncovered a web of mystery and suspicion about the car’s technology and her own checkered past. Co-directed by filmmaker Nick Cammilleri and trans artist and activist Zackary Drucker, The Lady and the Dale mixes animation, archival footage, and interviews with Liz’s family members and gender scholars, including Susan Stryker. The result is a probing exploration of family and identity seen through the lens of the rise and fall of a fearless and wily innovator, an extraordinarily resilient woman and a dedicated parent.

The series debuts with two back-to-back episodes Sunday, January 31 (9:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The Lady and the Dale will premiere on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.