HBO Max Adds Trailer for Upcoming Original Series “Made For Love”

Made for Love is an adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting.

The series follows Hazel Green, a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire.

Soon she discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the Made for Love– in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive.

Made for Love is streaming April 1 on HBO Max.