HBO Teases First Look of Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown”

Starring Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Kate Winslet (HBO’s “Mildred Pierce”), from creator and writer Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back”), with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel (HBO’s “The Leftovers”), the seven-part limited series Mare of Easttown, debuts Sunday, April 18 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

This limited series stars Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. Mare of Easttown is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

Mare of Easttown also stars Julianne Nicholson (HBO’s “The Outsider”) as Lori Ross, Mare’s best friend since childhood; three-time Emmy®-winner Jean Smart (Emmy®-nominated for HBO’s “Watchmen”) as Helen, Mare’s mother; Angourie Rice (“Black Mirror”) as Siobhan Sheehan, Mare’s teenaged daughter; Evan Peters (“American Horror Story”) as Detective Colin Zabel, the county detective called in to assist with Mare’s investigation; Guy Pearce (Emmy®-winner and Golden Globe®-nominee for HBO’s “Mildred Pierce”) as Richard Ryan, a local creative writing professor; Cailee Spaeny (“Devs”) as Erin McMenamin, an isolated teen living with her volatile father; David Denman (“Outcast”) as Frank Sheehan, Mare’s ex-husband; John Douglas Thompson (HBO Max film “Let Them All Talk”) as Chief Carter, Mare’s boss at the Easttown Police Department; Patrick Murney (“Seven Seconds”) as Kenny McMenamin, Erin’s father; James McArdle (“Ammonite”) as Deacon Mark Burton; Sosie Bacon (HBO’s “Here and Now”) as Carrie Layden, Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend; Joe Tippett (“Rise”) as John Ross, Lori’s husband and high school sweetheart; and Neal Huff (HBO’s “The Wire”) as Mare’s cousin, Father Dan Hastings.

Mare of Easttown is an HBO co-production with wiip; creator/writer/showrunner/executive producer, Brad Ingelsby; director/executive producer, Craig Zobel; executive producer, Paul Lee through wiip; executive producer, Mark Roybal through wiip; executive producer, Kate Winslet; executive producer, Gavin O’Connor; executive producer, Gordon Gray through Mayhem Pictures.