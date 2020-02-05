Hulu Original ‘Into the Dark: My Valentine’ Is Coming

Influenced by some of the biggest pop scandals over the past decade, My Valentine, follows Valentine, whose songs and artistic identity have been stolen by her ex-boyfriend/manager – and shamelessly pasted onto his new girlfriend/protégé, Trezzure.

Writer/director Maggie Levin imagines what happens when the two worlds collide and find themselves face-to-face. Locked together in a small concert venue after hours, the three of them confront the scars of the past…until they take things into their own hands.