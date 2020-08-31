Static Multimedia community

Invitation to the Set of HBO's 'The Third Day'

You can’t leave.

Jude Law, Naomie Harris and more share what to expect from The Third Day, and its two parts, “Summer” and “Winter”. #HBO #TheThirdDay #NaomieHarris

Created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, The Third Day is told over the first three episodes. “Summer” follows Sam, a man drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast, who encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. “Winter” unfolds over the latter three episodes as Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

The limited series stars Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine.

