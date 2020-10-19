John Hurt Stars in ‘That Good Night’

Ralph, a once-famous screenwriter, is in his seventies and terminally ill. He has two final missions: to be reconciled to his son, Michael, and, secretly, to ensure he is not a burden to his wife, Anna, as he goes “into that good night”.

That Good November will be released on Digital and VOD November 3rd

Directed By: Eric Styles

Written By: Charles Savage

Produced By: Alan Latham, Charles Savage

Starring: John Hurt (The Elephant Man, Alien), Sofia Helin (“Bron/Broen”), Max Brown (“The Tudors”, Downton Abbey) Erin Richards (“Gotham”, “Breaking In”, The Quiet Ones), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Noah Jupe (Honey Boy, A Quiet Place, Ford v Ferrari)