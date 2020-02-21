    Jordan Peele’s “Hunters” Has Arrived on Prime Video

    Staff
    The call for justice has been answered. Watch Hunters, starring Al Pacino and Executive Produced by Jordan Peele, now on Amazon Prime Video.

    Inspired by true events, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.