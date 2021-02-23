Kevin Bacon Returns in “City on a Hill” Season 2 Trailer

Loading...

Season two centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Pernell Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose.

Enter irreverent FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon), who is here to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep.

Starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. Watch the premiere on Sunday, March 28th at 10/9c on SHOWTIME.