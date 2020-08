Host Roger Bennett is joined by Emmy-nominee Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy, the louche, gutter-mouthed, broken third son of monstrous patriarch Logan. Kieran talks Roman’s unfiltered approach to life, the character’s sexual hangups, and finally embracing acting as a “career” in his mid-30s.

Succession tracks the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father (Brian Cox) begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.