Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Coming March 19 on Disney+.