Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Is Coming To Hulu

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Is Coming To Hulu

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground.

Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. premieres May 21, only on Hulu.

